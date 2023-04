2023 Easter Coloring Contest Winners Announced Published 11:58 am Friday, April 14, 2023

1 of 6

Congratulations to the 2023 Foam Packaging Inc. Easter Coloring Contest Winners! Winners were congratulated on Thursday, April 13 at Foam Packaging. Winners got to meet Foam Packaging owners, managers and employees and go on a tour to see how egg cartons are made. Winners were also presented with certificates, cupcakes, branded FPI hats and gift cards to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.