Arthur Davis wins 2023 Second Congressional “Artistic Discovery” Art Competition Published 2:16 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the winners of the 2023 Second Congressional “Artistic Discovery” Art Competition. This year’s First Place winner is Arthur Davis from Vicksburg High School.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Arthur Davis and Vicksburg High School for placing first in this year’s competition,” Thompson said.

Davis, along with one other person, will receive round trip accommodations to Washington, D. C. in June to compete with the other Congressional District winners.