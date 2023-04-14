Arthur Davis wins 2023 Second Congressional “Artistic Discovery” Art Competition

Published 2:16 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

1st Place winner Arthur Davis from Vicksburg High School; 2nd Place winner India Willis of Grenada High School and 3rd Place winner Kennedy Smith of Yazoo City High School receiving their awards. (Photo Submitted)

United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the winners of the 2023 Second Congressional “Artistic Discovery” Art Competition. This year’s First Place winner is Arthur Davis from Vicksburg High School.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Arthur Davis and Vicksburg High School for placing first in this year’s competition,” Thompson said.

Davis, along with one other person, will receive round trip accommodations to Washington, D. C. in June to compete with the other Congressional District winners.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

17-year-old arrested, charged with first degree murder in Waltersville Estates shooting

2023 Easter Coloring Contest Winners Announced

VWSD’s people of the year recognized

One shot, killed in Waltersville Estates

Print Article