Lady Vikes clobber Terry in softball doubleheader Published 8:21 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Maddie Pant threw a no-hitter, and Warren Central’s hitters beat the pants off of Terry.

The Lady Vikes amassed 33 runs and 26 hits in only seven innings of action as they swept Terry in a softball doubleheader 16-1 and 17-0 on Friday.

Pant threw her no-hitter in the second game, which Warren Central won 17-0. She pitched four innings and struck out four batters, with only an error and a hit batter keeping her from a perfect game. Pant also was 2-for-2 at the plate, with a double and four RBIs.

Zion Harvey led off the game with an inside-the-park home run and finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Kennedi McKay, Mari-Kynlea Ferguson and Madison Spencer also had two hits apiece. Ferguson and Spencer also had two RBIs each.

Pant’s no-hitter was Warren Central’s second of the afternoon. Abby Morgan threw a three-inning version in game one as the Lady Vikes won 16-1.

Morgan walked the first batter of the game, then retired the next nine in order. She struck out seven of them.

Morgan was also a force in the batting order with two hits and four RBIs.

Lola Crozier was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Sarah Cameron Fancher was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Kayleigh Karel with 3-for-4 witha triple and one RBI.

Makayla Jackson had two hits and two RBIs as well.

Warren Central (14-10, 7-2 MHSAA Region 6-6A) secured the No. 2 seed in the Class 6A playoffs that begin April 21. It will finish the regular season with a road game at Madison Central on Monday and a home game vs. Ridgeland on Tuesday, both at 6:15 p.m.