Old Post Files April 14, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

A midnight blaze destroys the Powell Motor Co. building. • Henry David Stokes, car inspector for the A&V Railroad, dies.

90 years ago: 1933

Members of the Mississippi Reserve Officers Association visit Waterways Experiment Station. • Mr. and Mrs. Sam Simmons motor to Atlanta. • Mr. and Mrs. Philip Saunders and sons, of Minneapolis, are visiting here.

80 years ago: 1943

W.I. McKay is ill. • Lt. Jack Simms is here on a brief visit. • Sgt. Clinton S. Jones completed a gunnery course at Fort Myers, Fla.

70 years ago: 1953

The annual Spring Festival is held at St. Aloysius High School. • Mrs. T.L. Airey of New Orleans is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Williams. • Services are held for E.J. Dodson, Utica resident.

60 years ago: 1963

Paul Chandler is elected master counselor of the Vicksburg DeMolay Chapter. • Services are held for Dr. James Bell. • Mr. and Mrs. William Sellers announce the birth of a daughter, Alicia, on April 3.

50 years ago: 1973

Cherry Gay received the highest honor a Belhaven student can receive in the Presbyterian college’s Omicron Delta Honors Convocation. • Miss Deborah Ann Feder is initiated into Alpha Lambda Delta at the University of Mississippi. • Mr. and Mrs. Oren Reeves announce the birth of a son, Charles Randall, on April 11.

40 years ago: 1983

Major Perry, a welding student at Vicksburg Warren County Vo-Tech Center, is awarded Outstanding Student of the Year for the Hinds Junior College District. • Mr. and Mrs. Michael McNair announced the birth of a daughter, Lauren Elizabeth, on April 9.

30 years ago: 1993

The Mississippi River hits a spring high of 42.9 feet and is believed to have crested. • Children, dressed as characters from books they’ve read, parade through downtown Vicksburg in celebration of National Library Week. • Dorothy D. Teedom, former Vicksburg resident, dies in Chicago.

20 years ago: 2003

St. Al’s Laura Beth Lyons strikes out 16 batters as the Lady Flashes beat Bouge Chitto 4-0, moving within one win of a return trip to the South State finals. • Grace Alexandra Trouard celebrates her first birthday. • Heavy rains cause and estimated $1.5 million in flood damage at the city’s waste water treatment plant.

10 years ago: 2013

With two weeks remaining before the April 29 deadline for Eagle Lake property owners to file damage claims from the 2011 Mississippi River flood, property owners who filed about two years ago are still waiting on the status of their claims. • St. Aloysius baseball player, Will Pierce, threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Riverside.