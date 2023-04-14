Prep baseball roundup: PCA hangs on; St. Al can’t finish a big comeback Published 10:05 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy used every bit of cushion it had to make a soft landing Friday against Deer Creek.

Deer Creek scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and had the tying run in scoring position before PCA put down the rally and escaped with a 6-5 victory.

Taylor LaBarre went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored for PCA (13-8, 5-2 MAIS District 3-3A), which won its seventh game in a row. John Wyatt Massey was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Zach Ashley pitched four innings and allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out six. Chase Hearn followed with three innings of relief and was cruising along until running into trouble in the top of the seventh.

PCA entered the inning leading 6-2, but Deer Creek (7-9, 3-5) loaded the bases with no outs. An error and a two-run single by Hayden Smith cut it to 6-5. Deer Creek’s Zeb Wooley was thrown out trying to score on a passed ball for the second out.

Grant Tolliver then lined out to center for the final out.

Cathedral 12, St. Aloysius 11

St. Aloysius (4-19, 1-11 MAIS District 3-5A) finished strong, but not strong enough to get past Catholic school rival Cathedral.

St. Al trailed 12-5 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but scored three runs in that frame and three more in the seventh to pull within one. Matthew Pitre’s two-run single with two outs cut it to 12-11. Conner Gaul followed with a fly ball to deep left field for the final out.

Pitre finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs for the Flashes. Carson Smith had three hits and scored three runs, while Keller Bradley singled, walked and scored three runs. Smith also pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

Jake Maples was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for Cathedral. Jackson Navarro doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored two more.

St. Al hosts Adams County Christian School Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bazinsky Field.

Vicksburg 28, Jim Hill 3

Braylon Green went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and eight RBIs, and Vicksburg High scored 20 runs in the sixth inning to blow out Jim Hill.

The Gators (15-9, 9-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) had their second 20-run inning of the week. They also scored 20 in the first inning of a 20-0 Vicksburg vs. Forest Hill on Tuesday.

In Friday’s big inning they mixed six hits with eight walks and eight hit batters.

Tyler Carter went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Raymond Grey was 2-for-2 with four runs scored, while Mincer Minor had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice.

Ten Vicksburg players had at least one hit.

Vicksburg completed an undefeated run through Region 4-5A and had already clinched its second consecutive league title. The Gators will finish the regular season on Tuesday by hosting Murrah on senior night. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.