Tulane football player Nick Anderson, a former Vicksburg High star, was selected to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society. The Society is comprised of college football players who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Anderson graduated from Tulane in May 2022 with a degree in Homeland Security Studies, and played last season as a graduate student.

Anderson had 108 tackles in 2022 as he led the Green Wave to a 12-2 record and a victory over Southern California in the Cotton Bowl. He is currently preparing for the NFL draft April 27-29.