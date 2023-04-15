Artists of all types show off works, demonstrate techniques at Mighty ‘Sip Fest
Published 7:38 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023
Ellen Langford demonstrates her painting process Saturday at The Attic Gallery. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Judy Busby, owner of Jems Luxe Fibers, demonstrates needle punching Saturday during the Jackson Street Gallery Live Artist Demonstrations. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Larry Walker poses in front of some of his photography work outside the Old Depot Museum, Saturday during the Mighty 'Sip Fest. Walker was offering photography lessons and free family portraits as part of the event, which includes a number of events around downtown Vicksburg. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Jacky Feazell shows off his metal art pieces Saturday, at the Jackson Street Gallery.(Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Dave Benway paints one of his miniature figurines at the Old Depot Museum on Saturday. Benway is the executive director of the museum. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Dave Benway, executive director of the Old Depot Museum, displays some of his miniature figurines Saturday during the Mighty ‘Sip Fest. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Brad Eldridge, owner of Parish Waterfowl, blows one of his hand-crafted duck calls as a demonstration for onlookers during the Mighty ’Sip Fest on Saturday. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Joyce Langston Ferris stands in front of her display at the Jackson Street Gallery on Saturday. Ferris was part of the live artist demonstrations at Mighty ‘Sip Fest in downtown Vicksburg. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Lenore Barkley poses with her handcrafted art pieces, Saturday at the Jackson Street Gallery. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Drew Landon Harris, left, gives instruction on gestural figure drawing at the Jackson Street Gallery during Mighty ‘Sip Fest on Saturday. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Ronny White poses with some of his artwork Saturday at the Jackson Street Gallery. White was part of the live artist demonstrations during Mighty ‘Sip Fest. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
A painting by Drew Landon Harris was on display Saturday, during events at the Jackson Street Gallery as part of Mighty ‘Sip Fest. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Kayla Boler poses with one of her paintings on Saturday. Boler was part of the Jackson Street Gallery Live Artist Demonstrations during the Mighty ‘Sip Fest. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Ron White, left checks out a coin on Saturday as part of the Mighty ‘Sip Fest events. Also pictured is Brad Fenwick, who helped White with the antiquity appraisals offered at the Old Courthouse Museum. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)
Scattered along Washington Street were out-of-town car tags – some from as far away as Michigan and Florida. No doubt many were visitors in town attending Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest, which kicked off Thursday with a concert by the Vicksburg Chamber Choir. On Friday the Vicskburg Convention Center’s Arts and Musical Festival cranked up with a concert by Mr. Sipp.
Saturday, a plethora of events were held including a ‘Sip and Stroll on the old Mississippi River Bridge.
Other happenings were scattered throughout the downtown area – several of which featured live artist demonstrations.
Drew Landon Harris, a local artist who created and painted the Welcome To Vicksburg Mural, located across the street from the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum, was one of the featured artists at the Jackson Street Gallery.
During Harris’ demonstration participants lined the walls of the gallery as he gave instructions on “gestural figure drawing.”
“I am just having them warm up and then I am just going around giving people tips,” Harris said. The goal of the instruction, he said, was to “get people drawing.”
Other artists at the Jackson Street Gallery included Ronny White, Kayla M. Boler, Lenore Barkley and Jacky Feazell, who creates metal art pieces.
Judy Busby and Emily Wolfe, owners of Jems Luxe Fibers, were also on hand demonstrating the process of needle punching, and Joyce Ferris was talking about community gardening.
At the Old Depot Museum, Dave Benway, who is the executive director of the museum, explained how he makes his painted figurines and Larry Walker was outside sharing some of his photography techniques.
Walker said he was having fun being part of the Mighty ‘Sip Fest.
“It’s been fun, and I have been taking some free family portraits,” he said.
Over at Parish Waterfowl, located on the 1100 block of Washington Street, owner Brad Eldridge was demonstrating how he makes his duck calls, and he was also letting folks hear how they sound when blown.
Across the street at the Attic Gallery, Ellen Langford was demonstrating her acrylic painting techniques.
The Mighty ‘Sip Fest also offered antiquity appraisals at the Old Court House Museum, along with musical acts performing at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
Events will continue through Saturday night with the Vicksburg Art Association Spring Art Show reception beginning at 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Gallery. The show will also be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Also on Sunday, “Gold in the Hills” will be performed at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre at 2 p.m. and a concert will be performed by the Vicksburg Orchestral Society at the Church of the Holy Trinity beginning at 2 p.m.
