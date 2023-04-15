Head-on collision on Halls Ferry leaves one dead, two injured

Published 9:06 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision Saturday on Halls Ferry Road.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 p.m. a northbound 1997 Toyota sedan and a south bound 2020 Toyota SUV collided head on in the 5100 block of Halls Ferry Road.

The Toyota sedan was occupied by two adult males and the Toyota SUV was occupied by only the driver. Units from the Fisher Ferry and Vicksburg Fire Departments responded to scene and had to extricate both occupants of the Toyota sedan. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the 911 call.

The driver of the northbound sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified pending notification of the family. His passenger was taken by helicopter to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The driver of the southbound SUV was taken by ambulance to River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg.

The accident remains under investigation with Deputy Joseph Stubbs and Daniel Thomas leading the investigation.

