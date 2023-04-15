Old Post Files April 15, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

100 years ago: 1923

William C. Maute dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Schaefer Ransome are the proud parents of a son.

90 years ago: 1933

Confederate Memorial Day exercises take place. • Col. J.K. Willard, former U.S. district engineer here and builder of the Yazoo Canal, dies.

80 years ago: 1943

John S. Harper enters the U.S. Naval Reserve midshipmen’s school at Notre Dame. • Norris Williamson of Lake Providence is a patient at the Sanitarium. • The Girl Scout leadership course is being held under the direction of Miss Mildred Ware.

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Lena G. Piazza, Rodney resident, dies. • Services are held for H.C. Herring, Lorman resident.

60 years ago: 1963

Freddie Jones is named track captain for the St. Aloysius team. • Services are held for James Mobley, Yazoo City resident. • A fire occurs at Magnolia Dairy with damage estimated at more than $10,000.

50 years ago: 1973

The big flood gate at Mulberry Street and the Illinois Central Railroad is being closed as the city prepares for the possibility of additional flooding. • Pvt. 1st Class John E. Stephens completes eight weeks of basic training at Fort Jackson, N.C. • Sam Griffin Sr. dies.

40 years ago: 1983

Kristi Holman, Sharon Hallman and Tracey Walters prepare for the Matinee Music Club’s piano recital at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. • George W. Marsalis dies.

30 years ago: 1993

Rainbow Casino Corporation files papers asking the state Gaming Commission for a license to operate a river-based casino in Warren County. • Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Hill Jr. of Vicksburg announce the birth of a daughter, Courtney Kiara, on April 11.

20 years ago: 2003

Melanie E. Hallberg of Vicksburg is hired by WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg as a marketing assistant and substitute host for “Midday.” • Elizabeth M. See dies at her home in Tallulah. • Bottles of liquor and Crown Royal T-shirts are reported stolen from Tic Toc Liquor Store.

10 years ago: 2013

Beth Krapac and Patrick House survived the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing. • Porters Chapel first baseman, Jonah Masterson, leads all Warren County hitters with a .509 average and 24 RBIs.