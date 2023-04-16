OUTLOOK: Sixteen to compete for title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen
Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023
The Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition kicks off next weekend with 16 delegates vying for the title.
Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday April 22, the first of two preliminary competitions will under way. The second starts at 7:30 p.m.
During the preliminary rounds all 16 candidates will compete in the interview, evening wear, fitness and talent phases of the competition.
On Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., the top ten delegates will be named, and they will compete again in the final round of competition. One of these young women will be crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen.
All competitions are held at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.
Tickets for the competition are $75; or $25 for each of the preliminary rounds and $40 for the final round of competition and crowning. Tickets are available at the Miss Mississippi office, 820 South St., or at the door. For more information, call 601-638-6746.
Delegates
All-America City
Ava Randle
Service Initiative: Kicking Out Cancer
Talent: Dancer
Ambition: Teacher
Capital City
Blake Hart
Service Initiative: Ditch the Clique
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Venture Capitalist
Golden Triangle
Chloe Braxton
Service Initiative: Mental Health Awareness
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Fashion Designer and Esthetician
Hattiesburg
Ellie Chain
Service Initiative: Hunting for the Hungry
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Veterinarian
Heartland
Gracie Weeden
Social Impact Initiative: Arts with a Heart
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Surgeon
Jones County
Averi Cockrell
Service Initiative: LifeSAV’ers Schools Against Vaping
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Labor and Delivery Nurse
Leaf River Valley
Kyla Pohlmann
Service Initiative: Dance it Out: Adolescent Health Awareness
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Dance Instructor/Owner
Meridian
Micah Hill
Service Initiative: Equity in STEM Education
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Product Designer
Metro Jackson
Nataleigh Nix
Service Initiative: Acts of Kindness “AOK”
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Psychiatrist or Recording Artist
Midtown
Addison Crippen
Service Initiative: Lunches for Love
Talent: Acro Dance
Ambition: Sports Broadcaster
Natchez Trace
Rachele Chung
Service Initiative: SK4K Self Kare for Kids
Talent: Cello
Ambition: Emergency Medicine Doctor
Rankin County
Anna Grace Terry
Service Initiative: Adopt a Grandparent
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Neurosurgeon
Southern Magnolia
Brooke Bumgarner
Service Initiative: Bullying Prevention and Character Education
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Attorney
Tupelo
Kennedy Tedford
Service Initiative: Spread Kindness and Awareness
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Cosmetic and Restorative Dentist
Turtle Creek
Anna Kate Ratcliffe
Service Initiative: Our Military Kids
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Graphic Designer
Vicksburg
Maddie Snow
Service Initiative: Magnifying Mental Health in Heroes
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Architect/Interior Designer