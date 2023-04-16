OUTLOOK: Sixteen to compete for title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

1 of 17

The Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition kicks off next weekend with 16 delegates vying for the title.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday April 22, the first of two preliminary competitions will under way. The second starts at 7:30 p.m.

During the preliminary rounds all 16 candidates will compete in the interview, evening wear, fitness and talent phases of the competition.

On Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., the top ten delegates will be named, and they will compete again in the final round of competition. One of these young women will be crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen.

All competitions are held at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

Tickets for the competition are $75; or $25 for each of the preliminary rounds and $40 for the final round of competition and crowning. Tickets are available at the Miss Mississippi office, 820 South St., or at the door. For more information, call 601-638-6746.

Delegates

All-America City

​Ava Randle

Service Initiative: Kicking Out Cancer

Talent: Dancer

Ambition: Teacher

Capital City

Blake Hart

​Service Initiative: Ditch the Clique

Talent: Piano

Ambition: Venture Capitalist

Golden Triangle

Chloe Braxton

​Service Initiative: Mental Health Awareness

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Fashion Designer and Esthetician

Hattiesburg

Ellie Chain

Service Initiative: Hunting for the Hungry

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Veterinarian

Heartland

Gracie Weeden

​Social Impact Initiative: Arts with a Heart

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Surgeon

Jones County

Averi Cockrell

Service Initiative: LifeSAV’ers Schools Against Vaping

Talent: Vocal

​Ambition: Labor and Delivery Nurse

​

Leaf River Valley

Kyla Pohlmann

Service Initiative: Dance it Out: Adolescent Health Awareness

Talent: Dance

​Ambition: Dance Instructor/Owner

Meridian

Micah Hill

Service Initiative: Equity in STEM Education

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Product Designer

​

Metro Jackson

Nataleigh Nix

​Service Initiative: Acts of Kindness “AOK”

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Psychiatrist or Recording Artist

Midtown

Addison Crippen

Service Initiative: Lunches for Love

Talent: Acro Dance

Ambition: Sports Broadcaster

Natchez Trace

Rachele Chung

Service Initiative: SK4K Self Kare for Kids

Talent: Cello

Ambition: Emergency Medicine Doctor

Rankin County

Anna Grace Terry

​Service Initiative: Adopt a Grandparent

Talent: Dance

​Ambition: Neurosurgeon

​

Southern Magnolia

Brooke Bumgarner

​Service Initiative: Bullying Prevention and Character Education

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Attorney

​

Tupelo

​Kennedy Tedford

Service Initiative: Spread Kindness and Awareness

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Cosmetic and Restorative Dentist

Turtle Creek

​Anna Kate Ratcliffe

Service Initiative: Our Military Kids

Talent: Piano

Ambition: Graphic Designer

Vicksburg

Maddie Snow

Service Initiative: Magnifying Mental Health in Heroes

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Architect/Interior Designer