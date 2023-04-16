OUTLOOK: Sixteen to compete for title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition kicks off next weekend with 16 delegates vying for the title.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday April 22, the first of two preliminary competitions will under way. The second starts at 7:30 p.m.

During the preliminary rounds all 16 candidates will compete in the interview, evening wear, fitness and talent phases of the competition.

On Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., the top ten delegates will be named, and they will compete again in the final round of competition. One of these young women will be crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen.

All competitions are held at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

Tickets for the competition are $75; or $25 for each of the preliminary rounds and $40 for the final round of competition and crowning. Tickets are available at the Miss Mississippi office, 820 South St., or at the door. For more information, call 601-638-6746. 

Delegates

All-America City
​Ava Randle
Service Initiative: Kicking Out Cancer
Talent: Dancer
Ambition: Teacher

Capital City
Blake Hart
​Service Initiative: Ditch the Clique
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Venture Capitalist

Golden Triangle 
Chloe Braxton
​Service Initiative: Mental Health Awareness
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Fashion Designer and Esthetician

Hattiesburg
Ellie Chain
Service Initiative: Hunting for the Hungry
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Veterinarian

Heartland
Gracie Weeden
​Social Impact Initiative: Arts with a Heart
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Surgeon

Jones County 
Averi Cockrell
Service Initiative: LifeSAV’ers Schools Against Vaping
Talent: Vocal
​Ambition: Labor and Delivery Nurse

Leaf River Valley
Kyla Pohlmann
Service Initiative: Dance it Out: Adolescent Health Awareness
Talent: Dance
​Ambition: Dance Instructor/Owner

Meridian
Micah Hill
Service Initiative: Equity in STEM Education
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Product Designer

Metro Jackson
Nataleigh Nix
​Service Initiative: Acts of Kindness “AOK”
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Psychiatrist or Recording Artist

Midtown
Addison Crippen
Service Initiative: Lunches for Love
Talent: Acro Dance
Ambition: Sports Broadcaster

Natchez Trace
Rachele Chung
Service Initiative: SK4K Self Kare for Kids
Talent: Cello
Ambition: Emergency Medicine Doctor

Rankin County
Anna Grace Terry
​Service Initiative: Adopt a Grandparent
Talent: Dance
​Ambition: Neurosurgeon

Southern Magnolia
Brooke Bumgarner
​Service Initiative: Bullying Prevention and Character Education
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Attorney

Tupelo
Kennedy Tedford
Service Initiative: Spread Kindness and Awareness
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Cosmetic and Restorative Dentist

Turtle Creek
Anna Kate Ratcliffe
Service Initiative: Our Military Kids
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Graphic Designer

Vicksburg
Maddie Snow
Service Initiative: Magnifying Mental Health in Heroes
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Architect/Interior Designer

