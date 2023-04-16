Spring, and another issue of Vicksburg Living, are in the air Published 3:59 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

I have the luxury of working from home, which is a wonderful perk of my job. I can spread my notes out on my large desk while also making use of an oversized computer screen.

This is definitely an ideal workspace, but when it is sunny and warm outside, even having a great area to work from can be a challenge for me.

I can hear the birds chirping and feel the warm sun radiating off the room’s skylights, which make me long to get outside and get my hands in the dirt.

However, this week, I have had to put those “loving feelings” I have of gardening on the back burner, for good reason.

We are feverishly working to wrap up the May/June issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine and, once again, I am excited about all the content that will be featured.

Wayne and Paige Pratt’s house is our featured home, and we have an exciting story along with photos about the Blue Room.

I am doing a story on the Southern Cultural Heritage Center’s newest renovation, and we feature Michel Townsend and her framing business and techniques.

For all you foodies, we gave a nod to Cinco de Mayo and William Furlong shared some fun and easy recipes.

And last but not least, our submitted photos. We asked for pictures in conjunction with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and we had an outpouring of response. Thank you to all who participated.

It’s still hard for me to believe we started publishing the Vicksburg Living Magazine in 2015. And it’s also curious that we have some folks still not sure how to get a copy.

In the beginning, to promote a new product, we sent issues of the Vicksburg Living Magazine through the mail, which was unlike some of the other products The Vicksburg Post publishes that are included in the newspaper.

However, after that initial period, we began offering subscriptions to the magazine. This provides a means of making sure you never miss an issue.

Subscribing is easy as calling The Post at 601-636-4545.

Compared to other periodicals/magazines, the cost of Vicksburg Living is definitely a bargain, especially when you can also glean valued information from local and regional advertising.

So not that I am hoping for rain anytime soon, but admittedly precipitation and clouds would make it less conflicting to get my job done.