Vicksburg residents enjoy great music, crafts at Arts and Music Fest

Published 4:19 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

By John Surratt

The section of Dr. Briggs Hopson Boulevard that runs past the Vicksburg Convention Center became the site for a citywide party Saturday for the Convention Center’s third Arts and Music Fest.

The crowd attending the event was treated to a variety of music, whether it was Blues from the Fred T Band or OB Buchana, or the mix of classic rock, blues and contemporary hits by the bands Southern Hospitality, Krackerjacks and The Chill.

Inside, visitors were able to tour crafts booths. Also inside the building, high school and college bands offered Big Band and jazz selections, followed that night by concerts from the Mississippi Jazz Educators and Grammy Award-winner trumpeter Randy Brecker.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Victims identified in fatal wreck on Halls Ferry Road

DOUBLE THE LOVE: Hopkins family welcomes two grandchildren on the same day

OUTLOOK: Sixteen to compete for title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

St. Paul youth director to enter seminary

Print Article