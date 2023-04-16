Vicksburg residents enjoy great music, crafts at Arts and Music Fest Published 4:19 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

The section of Dr. Briggs Hopson Boulevard that runs past the Vicksburg Convention Center became the site for a citywide party Saturday for the Convention Center’s third Arts and Music Fest.

The crowd attending the event was treated to a variety of music, whether it was Blues from the Fred T Band or OB Buchana, or the mix of classic rock, blues and contemporary hits by the bands Southern Hospitality, Krackerjacks and The Chill.

Inside, visitors were able to tour crafts booths. Also inside the building, high school and college bands offered Big Band and jazz selections, followed that night by concerts from the Mississippi Jazz Educators and Grammy Award-winner trumpeter Randy Brecker.

