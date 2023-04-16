Vicksburg residents enjoy great music, crafts at Arts and Music Fest
Published 4:19 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023
1 of 5
Norma Habeeb and Bill Libbey dance to music Saturday at the Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
The horn line for the band Krackerjacks puts some body into a rhythm and blues number. The band played a large selection of music including classic rock tunes at the Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
Kimberly Johnson of Kim’s Kollections helps a customer look at a purse during Saturday’s Arts and Music Festival at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Johnson said her booth had “a little bit of everything. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
Cast members from “Gold in the Hills” form a chorus line for a little can-can motion to a song played by Krackerjacks during the Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
Southern Hospitality, a local teen band, draws a crowd of fans as they play the Beatles’ songs “Helter Skelter” and “Get Back” Saturday afternoon at the Arts and Music Festival. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
The section of Dr. Briggs Hopson Boulevard that runs past the Vicksburg Convention Center became the site for a citywide party Saturday for the Convention Center’s third Arts and Music Fest.
The crowd attending the event was treated to a variety of music, whether it was Blues from the Fred T Band or OB Buchana, or the mix of classic rock, blues and contemporary hits by the bands Southern Hospitality, Krackerjacks and The Chill.
Inside, visitors were able to tour crafts booths. Also inside the building, high school and college bands offered Big Band and jazz selections, followed that night by concerts from the Mississippi Jazz Educators and Grammy Award-winner trumpeter Randy Brecker.
About John Surratt
John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.
More by John