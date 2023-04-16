Victims identified in fatal wreck on Halls Ferry Road Published 2:33 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

Warren County authorities have released the identity of the man killed in a two-car collision Saturday on Halls Ferry Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the man as Jeffery Dewayne Harris, 48, Vicksburg. He said Dwayne Leroy Williams, 55, of Warren County, a passenger in the car with Harris, was injured and flown by helicopter to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Pace said Baron Meeks, 31, of Vicksburg, the driver of the other car, was taken to Merit Health River Region.

Email newsletter signup

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 p.m., a northbound 1997 Toyota sedan driven by Harris and a southbound 2020 Toyota SUV driven by Meeks collided head-on in the 5100 block of Halls Ferry Road. Meeks, according to authorities, was alone in the SUV. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Units from the Fisher Ferry and Vicksburg Fire Departments responded to the scene and had to extricate both occupants of the Toyota sedan. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the 911 call.

The accident remains under investigation with Deputy Joseph Stubbs and Daniel Thomas leading the investigation. Pace said the results of the investigation would be turned over to the District Attorney’s office.