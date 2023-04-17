Game Plan Published 11:00 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Adult softball

Registration is for the city of Vicksburg’s adult softball league will continue until May 10. The league will have two divisions, for men’s church league and competitive teams, and will use ASA rules and bats.

The cost is $175 per team, plus $20 for each resident from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Registration packets are available at the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department office at 100 Army Navy Dr., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday. For more information, call the VPRD office at 601-634-4515; Tracey Brown at 601-618-6143; or Rick Daughtry at 601-218-9501.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held April 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Parks and Rec office. All teams must have a representative present.

WC soccer tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team will be held April 24 and 25 at the practice field along Highway 27, in front of the high school. Tryouts for the boys’ team will be held May 1 and 2 in the same location. Both sets of tryouts will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Players must have a current physical, and wear appropriate athletic attire and shinguards. Tryout forms are available from girls coach Jeremy Lawrence and boys coach Greg Head.

For more information or to receive a tryout form, email Coach Lawrence at jeremy.lawrence@vwsd.org or Coach Head at Ghead@vwsd.org; or scan the QR code at the top of this story.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s volleyball team are scheduled for April 19 and 20, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day. Players must attend both days and wear appropriate athletic clothing. They must also have a 70 or above grade average and a current physical.

Tryout packets can be picked up from coaches Deborah Brown in Room 3102 or Stacy Banks in Room 1507 at Vicksburg High School; or at the main offices of Vicksburg Junior High, Academy of Innovation, or River City Early College.

For more information, email Coach Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org

Vicksburg Packers football registration

Registration is open for the Vicksburg Packers’ youth football team’s 2023 season. There are teams in three age groups, from 5-12. Players can turn 13 after Aug. 1. Volunteer coaches are also needed.

The Packers are also conducting their spring training period. Practices are held every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vicksburg Junior High Stadium.

For more information, visit the Vicksburg Packers Facebook page or call 601-415-2469.

Chillin’ in the Hills

The Chillin’ in the Hills 10K run and 5K race walk is scheduled for May 13 in downtown Vicksburg.

The event, formerly known as the Chill in the Hills, will begin and end at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St. The entry fee is $25 per person. A free 1-mile fun run for children age 12 and under follows the 10K and 5K.

The Chillin’ in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, which provides low-cost counseling and mental health services for residents in Vicksburg and surrounding areas.

Online registration is available through raceroster.com. For more information, contact Laura Jones at 601-636-5703 or gracecc@live.com.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Battle of the Bats is scheduled for April 22 and 23. The tournament is open to teams in the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Mother’s Day Classic is May 13. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, with a three-game guarantee.

• The Braves Country Battles is scheduled for May 19-21. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age.

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, with a three-game guarantee.