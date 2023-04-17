Gayle Ann Ghirardi Tuminello Published 11:27 am Monday, April 17, 2023

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, our loving mother, Gayle Ann Ghirardi Tuminello, passed from a long illness at the age of 86. She grew up in Metairie, Louisiana and met Sylvester Joseph Tuminello while they were both attending college in New Orleans. They were on a blind date, but it was surely love at first sight. She married the love of her life, “Skippy” Tuminello, on August 27, 1955. They had many great adventures and reared three beautiful children together. She was the definition of grace and beauty, and loved her family above all else. Gayle enjoyed traveling the world and was admired for having visited over 23 countries, and she was an amazing artist. Gayle loved to draw and paint, particularly with watercolors as she was inspired by her journeys around the globe. Her talent was not only visual arts but culinary arts as well.

Gayle worked with the Red Cross teaching classes and enriched the lives of many through her guidance. She was a very accomplished tennis player. Gayle was active in her community and in various clubs such as Garden and Antique club and organizations throughout her life in Vicksburg. She was a stylish and confident woman who loved to entertain with her husband of 67 years, Skip, at their beautiful home, Flowerree. She attended Mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Gigi was a wonderful mother, she taught her children kindness, integrity, and to love deeply. Her wisdom and good advice will be shared with our children for years to come. Gayle’s beautiful smile and enthusiasm for her 10 grandchildren will always be remembered and cherished. Most of all, many will remember how her laugh could change the energy of an entire room.

Gayle is preceded in death by her parents, Leonce Paul and Matilda Ghirardi, her sister Barbara Ghirardi Ingram of Metairie, Louisiana, and her and Skip’s beloved daughter, Andrea Lisa Tuminello. She is survived by her devoted husband, Sylvester “Skip” Joseph Tuminello, her loving children John Mattee Tuminello (Courtney Willoughby Tuminello), Steven Joseph Tuminello (Daisy Anderson Tuminello), Domonique Tuminello Baker, and her twin brother, Gordan Ghiraridi and his wife, Joanna, along with her precious grandchildren, Georgianna Gayle Baker, Dorian Joseph Tuminello, Virginia Elaine Baker, Julia Elizabeth Tuminello, Roman Paul Tuminello, Caroline Eleanor Baker, Sebastian John Tuminello, Matthew “Matt” Santford Baker, Giada Sibella Tuminello, and Sophia Valentina Tuminello.

Requiem Mass will be held for Gayle at St. Paul Catholic Church on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Father Rusty Vincent officiating.