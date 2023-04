Hazel Lee Williams Published 9:16 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Mrs. Hazel Lee Williams passed away on April 7, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.