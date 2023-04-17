Voting is open in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 8:00 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are tennis players Walker Lambiotte and James Powell (St. Aloysius); baseball players Kylan Landers (Warren Central) and Braylon Green (Vicksburg); and track/baseball athlete Brayson Morson (Tallulah Academy).

Lambiotte and Powell won two matches without dropping a set to win the MAIS District 3-5A No. 2 boys’ doubles championship on April 11.

Landers, a senior, led the Vikings to two wins that clinched the MHSAA Region 6-6A championship. He allowed one run in six innings and reached base four times in a 2-1 win over Northwest Rankin that clinched the title.

Green, a junior outfielder, went 5-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and a career-high eight RBIs in a 28-3 win over Jim Hill on April 14. He and the Gators won four region games this week to clinch their second consecutive MHSAA Region 4-5A championship.

Morson, a junior, won the boys’ 100 meters at the Tensas Academy Invitational track meet on April 13, and also batted .500, with four RBIs and three runs scored in three district wins for Tallulah’s baseball team.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. Click on this link to vote for your favorite player. The winners will be announced on Wednesday.