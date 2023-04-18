Construction to close lanes on Mississippi River Bridge in May

Published 10:46 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By John Surratt

Vehicles are seen traveling over the Interstate 20 bridge.

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River Bridge at Vicksburg will experience lane closures from May 1 through May 21 for construction, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The lane closures will allow contractors to make structural repairs to the bridge.

