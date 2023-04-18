Construction to close lanes on Mississippi River Bridge in May
Published 10:46 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Vehicles are seen traveling over the Interstate 20 bridge.
The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River Bridge at Vicksburg will experience lane closures from May 1 through May 21 for construction, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The lane closures will allow contractors to make structural repairs to the bridge.
