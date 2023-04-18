Lee Byrne Published 10:32 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Lee Byrne, aged 89, passed away on April 2, 2023, and has gone home to be with the Lord. Born on December 1, 1933, in Helena, Arkansas, Lee attended Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi, where she earned a master’s degree in Journalism. She served as the Language Department Head at Warren Central High School and taught Senior English, Technical Writing, and Latin. She also taught evening classes at Hinds Community College in Vicksburg. After retiring from teaching, Lee worked as an Editor at Waterways Experiment Station and later as a Tech Transfer Specialist.

Active in the Vicksburg community and a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity, Lee devoted her time to her family, the church, and music once she retired from Waterways. She was a member of Dante’s Dulcimers and frequently performed at local venues. She was also a member of The Vicksburg Orchestral Society, playing the cello. Both her time with Dante’s Dulcimers and The Vicksburg Orchestral Society brought song and joy to the community, and its members became some of Lee’s closest and most treasured friends.

Lee had never played a bowed instrument before but quickly found her passion with the cello. Those who knew of Lee’s excelling musical abilities would not be surprised to learn that she moved quickly from private lessons to performing with the Orchestra. She became involved with the Conservatory of the Fine Arts sponsored by the Church of the Holy Trinity and became a regular member of The Vicksburg Orchestral Society. She made lifelong friends and became a member of “The Cello Ladies.” Through raising a musical family, Lee experienced many proud moments in her musical career. This included a concert held by the Vicksburg Orchestra where both her son and granddaughter performed on stage alongside her. She continued to play her cello and dulcimer until the very end.

Email newsletter signup

Lee is survived by John Byrne, Stacy Byrne, Taylor Byrne, and Rita Stratton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity Conservatory of Fine Arts 601-636-0542. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity located at 900 South St. in Vicksburg.