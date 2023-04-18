Missy Gators run away with Division 4-5A track championship Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Vicksburg High’s girls’ track team easily cleared over its first postseason hurdle.

Layla Carter won four individual events, and the Missy Gators claimed eight victories overall as they won the team title at the MHSAA Division 4-5A meet Monday in Jackson.

Vicksburg totaled 147 points, easily defeating the 94 scored by runner-up Callaway.

Carter won the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, as well as the triple jump and high jump. She led three Missy Gators among the top four finishers in both hurdles events.

Carter, Kalia Bland and Kristiana Nevels all advanced to the next postseason round in the 100. In the 300 it was Carter, Nevels and eighth-grader McKenzie Edmond.

Rodrianna Hall won the long jump, and Jelisa Tyler the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 1 inch.

Hall also joined Jakayla Brooks, Bland and Amiya Hall on the winning 4×100 meter relay team.

The 4×200 relay team of Amiya Hall, Brooks, Terri Boyd and Shaniah Walker was also victorious, with a time of 1 minute, 46. 21 seconds.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the second round of the track and field postseason, the Region 2-5A meet, which will have athletes from Division 4 and 3 competing.

The region meet will be Friday at Vicksburg High. The Missy Gators will have 19 athletes qualified for 18 events for the regional meet.

In the Division 4-5A boys’ meet, Vicksburg High totaled 63 points to finish second to Callaway’s 142.

Koury Vample won the 110 meter hurdles in 14.91 seconds, as well as the 300 meter hurdles in 40.20 seconds.

Teammates Kaleb Hanger and Derrick Rainey finished third and fourth, respectively, in both events and also advanced to the regional meet.

Tyler Henderson placed second in both the long jump (20 feet, 7 inches) and the triple jump (42-11), and Malachi Drake was second in the discus.