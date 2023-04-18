Photo gallery: Classics in the Courtyard during Mighty ‘Sip Fest Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) hosted a special Saturday edition of their Classics in the Courtyard for the Mighty ‘Sip Fest.

Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy a two-hour concert by the Calvin Duncan, Jr. band and had the option to purchase a lunch that was provided by Palmer’s Seafood Restaurant. Those eating lunch had the choice between crawfish or shrimp.

During the event, SCHF had a display of the history of the building and of the filming of “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” along with a silent auction for the weekend.