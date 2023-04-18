Three WC athletes take gold at Division 5-6A track meet Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Warren Central’s girls’ track and field team sent three of its athletes to the top of the podium at the MHSAA Division 5-6A meet Monday at Pearl High School.

Jae’la Smith won the high jump, Arionna Jenkins won the shot put, and Alexis Jefferies the triple jump for the Lady Vikes.

Smith cleared 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, and also placed fourth in the long jump.

Jenkins threw the shot 34 feet, 2 1/2 inches. She was among three Lady Vikes in the top four. Mariah Burnett threw 30-10 to place second. Calise Henyard was third at 29-7.

Jefferies had a mark of 34-9 1/2 to win the triple jump.

The three winners were among a handful of Warren Central athletes to finish in the top four of their events and advance to the next round of the postseason, the Region 3-6A meet this Saturday at Pearl.

Adria Burrell placed third in both the 100 and 200 meters, while freshman Mere Smith was third in the 100 meter hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles.

Ka’ryn Lewis also qualified for the regional meet by placing fourth in the 200 meters. Kylie Hearn was fourth in the 800, and Bre McDowell was fourth in the discus.

The 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 meter relay teams all advanced as well, following second-place finishes.

The Lady Vikes totaled 64 points to finish second in the team standings. Pearl won the team title with 133 points, Northwest Rankin was third with 40, and Terry was fourth with 25.

Warren Central’s boys’ team also had all four relays advance with fourth-place finishes, but was not as fortunate in the individual events.

Jonathan Henderson cleared 5-8 to finish third in the high jump, for the team’s only top-four finish.