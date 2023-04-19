Baseball roundup: St. Al struggles on senior night; Vicksburg, WC keep rolling toward the playoffs Published 9:35 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1 of 6

St. Aloysius celebrated its seniors, but not a victory on Tuesday.

Adams County Christian School pitcher Tyson Young allowed one run and had six strikeouts in seven innings, and also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Rebels beat St. Al 10-1 on senior night at Bazinsky Field.

Young, Connor Aplin and Jackson Anderson all hit RBI singles during a five-run rally in the second inning that put ACCS ahead 6-1. Another four-run rally in the fifth put the game out of reach.

Email newsletter signup

Aplin finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Anderson and Jack Krevolin also had two RBIs apiece.

St. Al’s only run came in the bottom of the first inning. Keller Bradley led off with a double and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Barrett Shows.

St. Al (4-20, 1-12 MAIS District 3-5A) lost its fifth consecutive game, and has been eliminated from playoff contention. It will finish the season with a doubleheader against ACCS on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m. in Natchez.

Vicksburg 13, Murrah 1

Vicksburg High kept up its recent run-scoring habits with a run-rule victory over Murrah on senior night.

Tyler Carter went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Braylon Green was 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Gators.

Green has gotten hits in nine consecutive plate appearances, over a span of three games.

Kealon Bass had two hits and scored twice, and Chris Green went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored. Mincer Minor also scored three runs.

Connor Harrigill pitched a four-inning complete game for Vicksburg. He allowed five hits and one walk, but only one run.

The Gators won their fifth game in a row, and have scored 91 runs during the streak. They will go across town Thursday to play Warren Central in a playoff tune-up for both region champions. The game begins at 6 p.m. at WC’s Viking field.

Warren Central 2, Clinton 1

Kylan Landers turned in another outstanding pitching performance that helped two early runs stand up as Warren Central (16-8) beat Clinton (22-4) on Tuesday. The teams combined for only five hits.

Landers allowed one run, three hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings, and struck out eight batters. That followed his outing in last week’s region title clincher against Northwest Rankin in which he allowed one run in six innings.

Connor Watkins finished with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless innings. He entered with two outs in the sixth inning after Ethan Wiggins hit an RBI single to bring in Clinton’s run. The hit cut the score to 2-1 and pushed the tying run to third base, but Watkins struck out Charles Chisolm to end the threat. Watkins then worked around a walk in the seventh inning to finish the game.

Warren Central scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning. Blake Channell led off with a double and scored on a double steal. Landers singled, and his courtesy runner Hayes Loper scored on a sacrifice fly by Watkins.

Warren Central, which has won three of its last four games, has a bye in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. It will finish the regular season Thursday at 6 p.m., with a home game against Vicksburg High.

Tallulah Academy 7, Prairie View 6

Dee Morgan and Hayes Hopkins each had two hits and two RBIs, and Wyatt Bedgood went 2-for-2 with three runs scored as Tallulah Academy (18-4) beat Prairie View Academy on Tuesday.