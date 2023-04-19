Eagles stay hot, crush Kemper in Game 1 of playoff series Published 8:12 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy entered the MAIS Class 3A baseball playoffs on a hot streak, and didn’t show any signs of cooling down when it got there.

John Wyatt Massey went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Lawson Selby had two hits and scored twice, and the Eagles scored in every inning as they routed Kemper Academy 11-0 in Game 1 of a first-round series on Tuesday.

PCA (14-8) won its eighth game in a row, and will go for the sweep Friday at home. Game 2 of the best-of-three series starts at 4 p.m., and if Game 3 is needed it will be played afterward.

The Eagles gave no indication they’ll need a Game 3 after Tuesday’s performance, however. They scored two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, and RBI doubles by Gage Palmer and Massey in the second pushed it to 5-0.

Palmer added an RBI single and Massey a two-run double in the third to make it 9-0, and single runs in the fourth and fifth brought an early end to the game via the mercy rule.

Palmer finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. He also pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Zach Ashley drove in two runs and scored three as well. Chase Hearn had two hits and pitched one inning of relief.