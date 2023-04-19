ERDCWERX invites businesses and investors to U.S. Army ERDC’s Innovation 2 Market event Published 12:23 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Innovation 2 Market, a patent showcase, will be hosted by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on May 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology (MCITy) in Vicksburg. Businesses and investors will benefit by learning how patented technologies developed by ERDC can increase sales, attract capital and achieve other business goals.

“ERDC is excited to offer this inaugural Innovation 2 Market event designed to highlight featured technologies in Electronics and Sensors, Environment and Energy, and Protective Structures and Systems,” said Jenny Jabour, technology transfer officer of ERDC’s Office of Research and Technology Transfer (ORTT). “We anticipate this event will be the first of many that help increase the potential for tech transition between federal government and the commercial marketplace.”

This free, hybrid event offers the opportunity for businesses to directly interact with ERDC inventors and learn about ERDC’s streamlined licensing options. Attendees will hear from industry representatives experienced in the commercialization of ERDC technologies and receive timely insights on current business opportunities. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to network with ERDC’s ORTT, Contracting Office, and Office of Small Business Programs as well as their key technology commercialization partners, TechLink and ERDCWERX.

“ERDC’s world-class researchers continue to develop innovations to benefit the Warfighter and the needs of our nation,” said ERDCWERX Director Paul Sumrall. “As a partner of ERDC, one of our goals is to make it easier for industry to license these inventions which can be incorporated into military and broader non-military use.”

For details and to register, visit www.erdcwerx.org/innovation-2-market/.