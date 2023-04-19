Good Morning America to broadcast live in Rolling Fork next week Published 5:50 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The long-running national news show Good Morning America will broadcast live from Rolling Fork on April 26.

Crews will set up at South Delta High School, a post from the Sharkey County Emergency Management Agency read on Facebook.

The broadcast will last from 6:30 to 8 a.m., and during the show, residents will be able to stop by the site.

Natalie Perkins, assistant director of Sharkey County EMA, said the show had been trying to contact her about a live broadcast for the last two weeks. When she answered their phone call, Perkins said she was excited to put Rolling Fork’s needs at the forefront on a national scale.

“The biggest thing is, this will help bring the focus back to the people here on the ground,” Perkins said. “There are whole blocks that used to be houses and now it’s flat on the ground. This is going to be a long road, and we need all the help to rebuild.”

South Delta High School already serves as a donation and distribution center for those impacted by the March 24 EF-4 tornado. Sharkey County EMA said residents will be able to come by during the show to get a hot breakfast from Chuck’s Dairy Bar, replenish resources and pick up food boxes provided by the Mississippi Food Network.