GUIZERIX: Don’t give up on Rolling Fork just yet Published 4:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Next Monday marks one month since the most horrific natural disaster residents of Rolling Fork have seen in their lifetime.

The national news vans might’ve long relocated their satellite trucks to the next tragedy down the street, and the public’s eye might be turning to other issues, but the people impacted by the EF-4 tornado on March 24 are still working to put their lives back together.

As with anything, life has gone on and the world has kept turning.

Email newsletter signup

The distribution and donation center formerly located at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy is now located at South Delta High School and is staffed with volunteers sourced from Rise Disaster Relief and Recovery. They still need both bodies to operate the center and specific items to give to those in need.

The Facebook page “Needs for Rolling Fork” updates almost daily with a hand-written list of items needed. Please check it out and donate if you can.

Churches are still looking for people to serve. FEMA paperwork still needs to be filed. Tree limbs and debris still need to be hauled. People still need to eat.

Homes, unfortunately, are still being leveled.

While we in Vicksburg are lucky enough to go to bed in our own homes every night, so many in Rolling Fork are still calling hotel rooms or apartments home.

Just because the attention is waning does not mean the need is less.

As you go about your day with your office building still standing and your home still electrified and roof still attached — and your car still running, say a prayer for those fighting to live without all those things. And if God lays it on your heart, use what you can to give back to those in need.