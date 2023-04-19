Miller’s restaurant blaze ruled accidental

Published 10:29 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg firefighter enters the cab of a fire department pumper in preparation to leave the scene of a fire that heavily damaged Miller's Southern Comfort Food early Monday. The cause of the 1:45 a.m. fire is undetermined. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

The cause of the March 27 fire that heavily damaged Miller’s Southern Comfort Food, 3144 Indiana Ave., has been listed as accidental, Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said.

He said the cause was determined after an investigation by fire department fire investigator Nathaniel Williams, the Mississippi State Fire Marshall’s Office and insurance adjustors. Williams, he said, was the lead investigator on the case.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 1:45 a.m. on March 27 with the first engine arriving at the scene reporting the fire was fully involved with flames coming through the roof.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Miller Rialls, the owner of the restaurant, took to Facebook Tuesday night to thank the community for their support.

“We are taking this one day at a time and trying to figure out our next steps to hopefully rebuilding Miller’s,” the post read. “We are currently working on getting a food trailer to continue to serve our delicious food to our community. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to us during this difficult time, we greatly appreciate you.”

The post also stated the cause of the fire was a lightning strike to the building.

Miller’s opened in October 2022 in the former Kentucky Fried Chicken building on Indiana Avenue.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Old Post Files April 19, 1923-2023

ERDC FUN FACT: Putting teamwork FIRST

Photo gallery: Classics in the Courtyard during Mighty ‘Sip Fest

Get Ready to Rock: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen competition begins Saturday

Print Article