Miller’s restaurant blaze ruled accidental Published 10:29 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The cause of the March 27 fire that heavily damaged Miller’s Southern Comfort Food, 3144 Indiana Ave., has been listed as accidental, Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said.

He said the cause was determined after an investigation by fire department fire investigator Nathaniel Williams, the Mississippi State Fire Marshall’s Office and insurance adjustors. Williams, he said, was the lead investigator on the case.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 1:45 a.m. on March 27 with the first engine arriving at the scene reporting the fire was fully involved with flames coming through the roof.

Miller Rialls, the owner of the restaurant, took to Facebook Tuesday night to thank the community for their support.

“We are taking this one day at a time and trying to figure out our next steps to hopefully rebuilding Miller’s,” the post read. “We are currently working on getting a food trailer to continue to serve our delicious food to our community. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to us during this difficult time, we greatly appreciate you.”

The post also stated the cause of the fire was a lightning strike to the building.

Miller’s opened in October 2022 in the former Kentucky Fried Chicken building on Indiana Avenue.