Old Post Files April 19, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

T.W. McCoy, chairman of the sea wall committee, compliments The Vicksburg Evening Post for its crusade for the project. • Pat Henry Jr. speaks at Confederate Memorial Day exercises. • Josephine Catchings and Wilmer Thomas will marry on April 26. • R.M. Graham is the speaker at the Exchange Club.

90 years ago: 1933

The May Fete at All Saints College attracts a large crowd. • Mrs. Elizabeth Evans is named president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club.

80 years ago: 1943

Staff Sgt. Herbert E. Ballard is taken prisoner by the Germans. • Lt. Arthur A. Crofts Jr., former resident, is killed in a plane crash.

70 years ago: 1953

Lewis Blackwell dies of burns received when a heater exploded in his home. • Rhonda Mundy passes away. • Harvey K. Ashe is installed as governor of the local Moose Lodge. • Betty Nosser is elected treasurer of the Student Government Association at Ole Miss.

60 years ago: 1963

Edulus E. Wright is elected commander of the William Gifford Post, VFW. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Caruthers announced the birth of a daughter, Lora, on April 22. • Fred Moser returns from Terry to make his home. • Paul Pride announces his candidacy for re-election as supervisor for District 4.

50 years ago: 1973

The Vicksburg Hospital celebrates its first anniversary at the I-20 Frontage Road location. • Charles D. Guion runs for re-election as alderman. • St. Aloysius High School’s student newspaper, The Thunderbolt, is the overall winner in the Mississippi High School Press Institute. • Patsy Kay Froman and James Allen Clements are married March 27.

40 years ago: 1983

Historic Anchuca is chosen for AAA’s Four Diamond Award for excellence in overnight accommodation. • Raymond E. Barry dies. • Warren County, Sheriff Paul Barrett, after 28 years as sheriff, signs qualifying, after 28 years as sheriff, signs qualifying papers for re-election.

30 years ago: 1993

About 200 people show up for the first chance to submit applications for Vicksburg casino jobs. • Anderson-Tully Co. options its Mill J. property at the foot of Lee Street to a riverboat gambling firm. • Maggie G. Goodwin, Newellton resident, dies. • Jillian Elaine Taylor celebrates her first birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Deputy Sheriff Jason Bailess is hired as the Vicksburg Warren School District’s new law enforcement official. • Ridgeway Baptist Church receives its first steeple, purchased with money donated from a Jackson resident. • Ida Ontee Brewer dies.

10 years ago: 2013

Elizabeth Duran Swinford is resigning as superintendent of the Vicksburg Warren School District heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala., and leaving members of the Board of Trustees to fill the second time in three years. • Gates for the 26th annual RiverFest Vicksburg’s downtown street party are now open.