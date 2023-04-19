PCA’s McGee, Azlin, Slayton win district tennis titles Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s first season of varsity tennis will include a trip to the postseason.

John McGee won the No. 2 boys’ singles championship, and Thomas Azlin and Hadleigh Slayton finished first in mixed doubles at the MAIS District 3-3A tournament on Wednesday.

The top two finishers in each bracket qualified for the North State tournament next week.

Henry Slayton was second in the No. 1 singles bracket on Wednesday, and the No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Corbin Bass and Noah LaBarre also finished second to advance to North State.

McGee put in some work for his singles title. He survived two tiebreakers to win his first-round match 6-2, 7-6, 7-3, and then went to another third-set tiebreaker in the championship match.

McGee defeated Manchester’s Thomas Kalahur 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 for the title.

Azlin and Slayton had a much easier time in mixed doubles. They did not drop a set, beating Deer Creek 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Manchester’s Patrick Able and Ella Posey Sanders 6-2, 6-1 in the finals.

Slayton won his first-round match 6-1, 6-3, but lost in three sets to Deer Creek’s Cooper Janious in the finals, 2-6, 6-4, 10-1.

Bass and LaBarre were the No. 1 seed in No. 2 boys’ doubles and had a bye into the finals, but couldn’t overcome Deer Creek’s Reed Farmer and Carter Hensley. They beat the PCA duo 6-3, 6-1.