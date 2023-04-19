St. Al’s Keen and Fortenberry finish 1-2 at South State tournament Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

St. Aloysius’ boys’ golf team aced the South State exam.

Will Keen shot an 86 to take medalist honors and Thompson Fortenberry shot an 85 to finish second in the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament Wednesday.

Keen and Fortenberry both qualified for the Class 5A state tournament April 18 at Brookhaven Country Club.

St. Al’s Caleb Tucker finished fifth at South State, but did not qualify for the state tournament.