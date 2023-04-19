St. Al’s Keen and Fortenberry finish 1-2 at South State tournament

Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius golfers Caleb Tucker, Will Keen and Thompson Fortenberry all finished in the top five at the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament Wednesday in McComb. Keen won the individual title, and both he and Fortenberry advanced to next week's state tournament in Brookhaven. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

St. Aloysius’ boys’ golf team aced the South State exam.

Will Keen shot an 86 to take medalist honors and Thompson Fortenberry shot an 85 to finish second in the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament Wednesday.

Keen and Fortenberry both qualified for the Class 5A state tournament April 18 at Brookhaven Country Club.

St. Al’s Caleb Tucker finished fifth at South State, but did not qualify for the state tournament.

