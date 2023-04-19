Threat of rain changes Friday sports schedule Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A rainy forecast on Friday will make for a busy Thursday for Warren County’s sports teams.

A number of games scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled to avoid the weather:

• Warren Central and Vicksburg High’s baseball game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at WC’s Viking Field. It is a varsity only game.

• Game 1 of the first-round series between Warren Central and St. Martin in the MHSAA Class 6A softball playoffs will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at WC’s Lucy Young Field.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. Martin. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be Monday at 5 p.m. at Warren Central.

• Porter’s Chapel Academy will play Kemper Academy in Game 2 of their MAIS Class 3A baseball playoff series Thursday at 6 p.m. at PCA.

If Game 3 is needed in the best-of-three series, it will be played immediately after Game 2. Porter’s Chapel leads the series 1-0.

• The MHSAA Region 2-5A track meet, which will be hosted by Vicksburg High, has been moved to Monday at 11 a.m.

• St. Aloysius’ baseball team is scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday at 4 p.m. at Adams County Christian School in Natchez. Those games have not yet been rescheduled.