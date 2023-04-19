Threat of rain changes Friday sports schedule

Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Vicksburg High's Decedric Brown swings at a pitch earlier this season. The Gators will play at Warren Central Thursday at 6 p.m.. It is one of several games that were rescheduled from Friday because of the threat of rain. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

A rainy forecast on Friday will make for a busy Thursday for Warren County’s sports teams.

A number of games scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled to avoid the weather:

• Warren Central and Vicksburg High’s baseball game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at WC’s Viking Field. It is a varsity only game.

• Game 1 of the first-round series between Warren Central and St. Martin in the MHSAA Class 6A softball playoffs will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at WC’s Lucy Young Field.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. Martin. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be Monday at 5 p.m. at Warren Central.

• Porter’s Chapel Academy will play Kemper Academy in Game 2 of their MAIS Class 3A baseball playoff series Thursday at 6 p.m. at PCA.

If Game 3 is needed in the best-of-three series, it will be played immediately after Game 2. Porter’s Chapel leads the series 1-0.

• The MHSAA Region 2-5A track meet, which will be hosted by Vicksburg High, has been moved to Monday at 11 a.m.

• St. Aloysius’ baseball team is scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday at 4 p.m. at Adams County Christian School in Natchez. Those games have not yet been rescheduled.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

Print Article