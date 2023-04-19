Warren Central’s Kylan Landers wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Kylan Landers stepped up to lead Warren Central’s baseball team to the MHSAA Region 6-6A championship, and led the way in this week’s Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week contest as well.

Landers received 652 of the 1,429 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to claim the weekly award.

Walker Lambiotte and James Powell, a boys’ doubles tennis team for St. Aloysius, finished second with 335 votes. Vicksburg High baseball player Braylon Green was third, with 224 votes, and Tallulah Academy track and baseball player Brayson Morson was fourth with 213.

Landers, a senior pitcher and infielder, led the Vikings to two wins last week that clinched their first region championship since 2016.

In a 2-1 victory vs. Northwest Rankin on April 12 that clinched the title, Landers allowed one run in a season-high six innings. He also reached base four times on two singles and two walks.

Landers reached base twice and scored two runs in an 11-4 win over Pearl on April 11, as well.

Congratulations to Kylan and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.