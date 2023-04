Charles B. Caston, Sr. Published 1:39 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Mr. Charles B. Caston, Sr., passed away on April 14, 2023, in Edwards, Mississippi at the age of 64. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Kingsley Chapel Church in Edwards, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi.