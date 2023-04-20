Enjoy music and lunch at Spring Classics in the Courtyard Published 3:27 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Get the weekends kicked off during the Southern Cultural Heritage Center’s spring season of Classics in the Courtyard.

From noon to 1 p.m. beginning April 21 and continuing on Fridays through May 12, musical entertainment and lunch are offered in the SCHC’s courtyard.

“We are excited to kick off our spring ‘Classics’ concert series,” Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation executive director Stacey Mahoney said. “This event offers a variety of entertainment through different genres of classic music, and to open the series we have Keys vs. Strings, a crowd favorite.”

Billy’s Italian Restaurant will provide lunch.

On April 28, Acoustic Crossroads Trio is the musical entertainment. Lunch is provided by The Squealin’ Pig.

On May 5, entertainment is Alter Ego with lunch provided by Squeeze the Lime.

Rounding out the series on May 12, the Devil’s Duo will be the musical entertainment. Goldie’s Express will provide lunch.

“We have a great lineup and are looking forward to some beautiful spring weather,” Mahoney said. “But if it should rain, we will have the concert in the auditorium.”

Musical entertainment for the event is free and lunch can be purchased for $12 per person. Reservations are required for lunch and must be made by 5 p.m. the Thursday before the event.

Classics in the Courtyard is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and the generous support of Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation individual and corporate members, the City of Vicksburg and various appropriations.