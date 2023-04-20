Hinds CC Utica Campus Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members Published 1:06 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Alpha Beta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds Community College’s Utica Campus inducted new members on April 13.

New members include, from left, Tra’Shaylah Wilson of Lake, Shamira Holmes of Port Gibson, Nyla Warner of Port Gibson, Aisia Brown of Tylertown, Alan Feliciano of Carthage, Doris Jackson of Port Gibson, Epihony Hobbs of Southaven and Ziyah Jackson of Port Gibson; back, Anthony Crumb of Vicksburg, Jubri Buck of Port Gibson and Azaria Mikell of Summit.