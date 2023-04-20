Johnnie Lee Smith Butler Published 10:39 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Funeral services for Johnnie Lee Smith Butler, 93, who died Friday, April 14, at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson, MS will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Welcome Baptist M.B. Church with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the Church cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.