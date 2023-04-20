MEET THE CANDIDATES: District 1 Supervisor, 2023 Election Cycle

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories in which candidates for local offices will answer questions about a variety of issues. The Vicksburg Post sent each candidate a questionnaire with 10 topics, and they were asked to provide their responses. Today, the candidates for Warren County Supervisor for District 1 — Joe Channell, Stan Collins, Edward Herring and David Allen Pugh — give their answers to the following questions:

What are the most pressing issues in this office and how would you address them?

What is your assessment of the previous or current occupant of this office, and, if elected, would you keep it in the same direction or change course? – OR – How would you grade your success to this point in this office? Do you plan to keep things going in the same direction, or change course?

Joe Channell

I am a lifelong resident of Warren County. I have raised 2 great kids here (Katie and Ethan). I have sponsored and coached VGSA teams, VSO teams and little league baseball teams. I am proud to be from Warren County.

​​ Stan Collins

I am married to Lori Hackler Collins and we have 2 children, Tristan Howell Collins and Kristen Danielle Rennhack. My son Tristan is a freshman at Warren Central High School, my late son, Micheal Collins and my step-daughter is a graduate of Warren Central High School. My mother Anita Collins is a retired educator from The Vicksburg Warren School District. My Father, John Collins, as well as my wife’s parents, Billy Rae and Ruby Hackler, were also lifelong residents of the Vicksburg Community. I must give credit to my Father, John G. Collins, for my knowledge of soil stabilization and construction. He retired from Waterways as an Environmental, Military, and Civil Engineer.

I am seeking the office of county supervisor because, I am a life long resident of the community and invested in improving our county. I offer years of experience in construction and development. I would like the opportunity to serve our community and effectively work with other elected officials to improve our overall infrastructure and economic development.

If elected, I would strive to improve Vicksburg and Warren County by being a responsive leader and a catalyst for positive changes in our community.

One of the most pressing issues in this office is the failing infrastructure of our county roadways and accessibility to safe roads for travel.

Transparency and accountability is important to gain respect from our voters in the community. Leadership requires the ability to listen, remain open to suggestions and feedback from our taxpayers. Elected officials must remain in contact with the taxpayers and be available for questions and/or concerns. The County Supervisor should not only be available by phone, but be visible in the community they serve.

I supported the current occupant of this office during the last election. I would utilize my knowledge and experience, to facilitate improvements to infrastructure and maintence of county roadways. I would like to effectively work with other elected officials to bring businesses back to our community, and work together to improve our overall economic growth.

Edward Herring

Vicksburg, Oakridge Community

District 1 Warren County Supervisor

I am never one to grade myself well and demand constant improvement of myself and any process I am involved with. Although some things do not move as fast as I would like, I believe this current board has been very successful. The setbacks with COVID, my own health issues and various supply and vendor delays had us at a standstill for a while. With some spillover into current contractor needs, we have had to make adjustments and extend timelines to ensure the success and progress of these projects.

Transparency and accountability are paramount to me. The taxpayer’s dollar is the most precious aspect of this job. Knowing that I have been entrusted to hold and use those monies to operate and better this community is an honor. As we are aware there is never enough for everything and attend to every need but prioritizing and ensuring waste is worked out of programs helps maximize the tax dollar.

Infrastructure, Infrastructure, Infrastructure. As anyone that has attended any meeting or been a part of any budget conversations will attest, improving our roads, maintaining our buildings and investing in needs that are generational are so important to me.

The relationships built and the knowledge learned over the last few years are so important. Not only does this board work very well together; the collaborative efforts with the city, state leaders and the private sector have and will allow this community to grow and prosper.

To continue striving to make Vicksburg and Warren County a better place to live. It is so easy for our residents to find reasons to relocate or encourage their children to move off. Some, none of us will or can even stop, but I will give every effort to grow the job opportunities, housing needs and entertainment/recreational to help keep this community attractive.