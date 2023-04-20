Melissa Kilcrease Published 10:44 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Funeral services for Melissa Kilcrease, 75, who died Tuesday, April 11, at her residence, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Second Baptist Church. Burial will be in Thompson Memorial Garden cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.