Melissa Kilcrease

Published 10:44 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Melissa Kilcrease, 75, who died Tuesday, April  11, at her residence, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Second Baptist Church. Burial will be in Thompson Memorial Garden cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

