Sharonda Rankin Parker Published 10:48 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Funeral services for Sharonda Rankin Parker, 38, who died Saturday, April 8, at River Regional Medical Center in Vicksburg, MS will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Port Gibson High School Gymnasium with Rev. Lonnie O’Quinn officiating. Burial will be in the Thompson Memorial Garden Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from noon until service time at the school. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.