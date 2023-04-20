Warren County Land Records April 10 to April 17

Published 1:08 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 10 to April 17.

Warranty Deeds

*Jason E. Ables and Chelsea Marie Ables to Robert Andrew Ables, Lot 18, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Aqila Development LLC and DJ Development LLC to Glass Kelly Otis, Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Shirley D. Heath and Lisa T. Tabor to C&M REI LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 14, Vicks Recent; Part of Lot 21, Floyd and Evans.

*Andrew H. Cook to Neal Lewis, Andrea Lewis, Prentiss Chandler Ross and Rebecca Pigg Ross, Lot 32 and 33, Eagle Lake Fishing Club.

*Wilma M. Devine and Karl E. Devine to Tawanda C. Johnson, Beverly A. Johnson and Cietrich J. Russell, Lot 125, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Catherine Warrene Triplett, Block 2, Lot 9, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Enloe Mays Kee IV to Green Jay Land Company LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 36 Choctaw District, Township 9 North, Range 5 West; Part of East ½ of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East; Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Joshua Holifield and Emily Carol Holifield to Kaylee Parson and Matthew Parson, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Thomas E. Holmes Jr. to Javett Shavon McClodden, Block 5, Lot 5, Lightcap Extension.

*Warrior’s Trail Holding Company to Billy Leist and Stephanie Leist, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Cortez Scott and Wilene Scott and Sherffie McDaniel and Tameka McDaniel, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James Kevin Triplett, Administrator, James Kevin Triplett and Andrew Maxwell Triplett Estate to Robert D. Shiers Jr. and Peggy Shiers, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Charles R. Smith and Dora L. Smith to Wayne Smith, Lot 5, Prospect Place.

Deeds of Trust

*Marion Corey Bryant and Heather Bryant to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Bucktail Investments LLC to First South Farm Credit ACA, Part of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Charles Jones Jr. to Cadence Bank, Lot 4, Tanner and Gregory.

*Michael K. Eaton and Jonette M. Eaton to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Kaylee Parson and Matthew Parson to Fidelity Bank, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Loretta Flowers to Trustmark National Bank, Block 2, Lot 9, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Kelly Otis Glass to United Mississippi Bank, Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Green Jay Land Company LLC to Southern AGCredit ACA, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 36 Choctaw District, Township 9 North, Range 5 West; Part of East ½ of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East; Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Frances K. Walker and Johnny Frank Walker Jr. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 11 and Part of Lot 10, Deerfield Subdivision.

*Robert Andrew Screw’s to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 18, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Kemula E. Morgan to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 23, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Troy Stewart and Cosandra Stewart to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 46, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

*Tawanda C. Johnson, Beverly A. Johnson and Cietrich J. Russell to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 125, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Tawanda C. Johnson, Beverly A. Johnson and Cietrich J. Russell to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 125, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*KLV Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 35, Part of Lot 6, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Javett Shavon McClodden to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Lightcap Extension.

*Javett Shavon McClodden to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 5, Lightcap Extension.

*Sherffie McDaniel and Tameka McDaniel to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lenward Shane Miller and Toni Renee Miller to RiverHills Bank, Lot 271, Oak Park No. 6.

*Paige Marie Morgan and Jason Tyler Morgan to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Christopher Ponder and Jackie Ponder (Jaclyn Z.) to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 16A and 17A, East Village Subdivision Phase 3.

*James Lee (L) Robertson and Virginia (Kay) Robertson to PriorityOne Bank, Lot 10, Dana Wood.

Marriage Licenses

*Kenneth Carmie McCurdy, 27, Louisiana, to Mary Caitlyn Graham, 26, Mississippi.

*Roman D. Embry, 37, Mississippi, to Marissa B. Ashley, 27, Mississippi.

