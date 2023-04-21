Good Morning America announces ‘Mississippi Strong,’ ongoing coverage of Rolling Fork reopening

Published 2:17 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” announced Friday its “Mississippi Strong,” a long-term, multiphase commitment to covering the Rolling Fork, community’s journey to reopening in the wake of the devastating tornadoes.

The three-phase initiative follows the people of Rolling Fork as the town bands together to clean up, rebuild and reopen its city as a community. “Mississippi Strong” kicks off with “GMA” co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Roberts’ live broadcast from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26.

“Mississippi Strong” launches one month following Roberts’ live “GMA” interview with the owner and staffers of Chuck’s Dairy Bar, a Rolling Fork community hub, three days following the catastrophic tornado that leveled the town.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“Good Morning America” airs Monday-Friday (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.) on ABC.

More News

Missing toddler found dead in Warren County

Flaggs: Washington, D.C. trip successful for Vicksburg

IHL: Felecia Nave no longer president of Alcorn State

Sheriff’s Office looking for missing toddler

Print Article