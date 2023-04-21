Good Morning America announces ‘Mississippi Strong,’ ongoing coverage of Rolling Fork reopening Published 2:17 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” announced Friday its “Mississippi Strong,” a long-term, multiphase commitment to covering the Rolling Fork, community’s journey to reopening in the wake of the devastating tornadoes.

The three-phase initiative follows the people of Rolling Fork as the town bands together to clean up, rebuild and reopen its city as a community. “Mississippi Strong” kicks off with “GMA” co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Roberts’ live broadcast from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26.

“Mississippi Strong” launches one month following Roberts’ live “GMA” interview with the owner and staffers of Chuck’s Dairy Bar, a Rolling Fork community hub, three days following the catastrophic tornado that leveled the town.

“Good Morning America” airs Monday-Friday (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.) on ABC.