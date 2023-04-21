Old Post Files April 21, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Gloria Thames wins a prize in the Gage Bros. designing contest. • Z.M. Davidson Jr. falls from a tree and breaks his arm. • Edward J. Haas dies. • Louis Switzer returns from New York.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Bishop William Mercer Green confirms a class at Holy Trinity Church. • E. Percy Goff dies at his Bovina home. • Mrs. Nellie Porter Canfield arrives from Virginia. • Don Sevier of Tallulah is ill at the Sanitarium.

80 years ago: 1943

Elza M. Beese dies. • Mrs. George Jabour is recovering from surgery at the Vicksburg Infirmary. • Mrs. Ray Lum and son are visiting in Port Gibson.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gilliland Sr. announce the birth of a daughter, Rosalie, on April 23. • Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Guenard of Lake Providence announce the arrival of a son, Robert, on April 28. • George Raft stars in “I’ll Get You” at the Joy Theater.

60 years ago: 1963

Services are held for Julia Crawford. • S.A. Baker Jr. passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Nolte return from a visit in New Orleans. • Robert Mitchum stars in “Home from the Hill” at the Joy Theater.

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry C. Hardy announce the birth of a son, Christopher J., on April 29. • The new Raworth YMCA gymnasium opens. • Fran Collins Sr. dies.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Irene Stabler Burns dies. • Tammy Elrick reads 80 books and collect $96, which earns her recognition and receipt of a gold medal in the March of Dimes Reading Olympics. • Mr. and Mrs. Richard M. Caldwell of Vicksburg announce the birth of son, John Halpin, on April 18.

30 years ago: 1993

Four Democrats, including incumbent Melvin Redmond, are facing off for the alderman’s seat in Vicksburg’s predominately black North Ward, which now contains the annexed Kings community. • A federal grant will be used for a second water tank, expansion of the sewage treatment facility and a road at the Ceres Research and Industrial Interplex. • R.J. Nelson dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Jordan Ingram, a student at Porters Chapel Academy, serves as a page for the Mississippi Senate. • Two suspects remain free after an attempted robbery at Britton & Koontz First National Bank on South Frontage Road. • Dr. James Price and Agnes Lyles, local educators, and Dr. Kim Stasny of the Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District, are the three finalists for superintendent of the Vicksburg-Warren Schools.

10 years ago: 2013

The river was at 34.23 feet on Monday, up 1.3 feet from Sunday and 6 feet since Thursday. • “Court For Kids” was put together by victim assistance coordinator Susie Calbert, who worked as a court-appointed children’s advocate before joining the DA’s office.