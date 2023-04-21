St. Al’s Brister wins discus title at District 3-5A meet Published 9:53 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Jake Brister won a gold for the Purple and Gold.

The St. Aloysius senior won the boys’ discus competition Thursday at the MAIS District 3-5A track and field meet, with a throw that was 10 feet better than his nearest challenger.

Brister had a mark of 136 feet, 4 1/2 inches. Madison-St. Joe’s Lonnie Smith threw 126 feet to finish second. The top four finishers in each event advanced to next week’s Class 5A South State meet, the second of three rounds in the postseason.

Brister was the only member of St. Al’s boys’ track team to move on to South State, but several members of the girls’ team did.

Megan Theriot finished second in the 100 and 200 meters, with times of 13.72 seconds and 27.66 seconds, respectively.

Hendrix Eldridge finished second in the 1,600 meters, with a time of 6 minutes, 5.98 seconds.

Annsley Averett was second in the 100 meter hurdles, in 19.65 seconds, and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 54.55 seconds.

Samantha Edwards (800 meters), Madelyn Kavanaugh (400 meters), and Julia Moberley (discus) all finished fourth in their events.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Edwards, Eldridge, Kavanaugh and Scarlett Coutch finished third.