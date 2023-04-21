Vicksburg High catcher Brown signs with Arkansas Baptist Published 1:20 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Decedric Brown has never been to Arkansas Baptist College’s campus in Little Rock. The opportunity to spend the next few years there was too good to pass up, however.

Vicksburg High’s senior catcher signed with the NAIA school on Friday, and jumped at the chance to continue his baseball career.

“It feels good to go to college and play. I never thought I would be going to college until I got the offer to go play baseball,” Brown said.

Brown has met with Arkansas Baptist’s coaches, but hasn’t had a chance to visit the school itself yet. Their connection was made when its coaches reached out to Vicksburg High coach Antonio Calvin about potential prospects.

Calvin had the perfect one in mind. Brown is batting .412 in 12 games this season and has also developed into a solid defensive catcher as well. He threw out two would-be base stealers in a 13-1 win over Murrah on Tuesday.

Calvin added that Brown’s leadership and intangibles had as much to do with getting a college scholarship as his baseball talent.

“The kid has a rocket for a right arm. He can really throw. Our last game he threw two guys out,” Calvin said. “He’s a student of the game. He listens. He’s real respectful. You can send a kid like that anywhere.”

Calvin added that signing sight unseen was not uncommon among smaller schools that are not close to a prospect’s hometown. On some level, he said, it’s a leap of faith for both the school and the player.

“If this coach is saying, “l love you enough to offer you an athletic scholarship,’ then by all means you roll the dice and see what happens,” Calvin said. “Because Arkansas Baptist did say that, he’s going to roll the dice and see what happens.”

Brown is ready to see exactly what that might be.

“That came out of the blue,” he said of the college offer. “It was a surprise for me. I was happy.”