Warren County Grand Jury: Pair indicted in March 2022 stabbing death

Published 4:06 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By John Surratt

A man and a woman have been indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the March 2022 stabbing death of Lois Gaskin, 45.

The March session of the grand jury handed down the indictments on Taree Cornelius Johnson, 32, 40 Kings Drive Apt. B, and Jessica Re’Sha Miller, 29, 130 Kings Drive Apt. D.

According to Vicksburg police reports, Lois Gaskin, 45, died from her wounds in the emergency room at Merit Health River Region.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The incident occurred at approximately 11:41 p.m. on March 10, 2022. Officers responding to the disturbance call arrived to find two people, a man and a woman, with stab wounds and were told a third person with more serious wounds left the area in a private vehicle.

The officers found Gaskin in the hospital emergency room.

In another case, three Vicksburg men are charged with arson and felony malicious mischief. They are accused of starting a fire in the Warren County Jail and vandalizing their cell on Sept. 24, 2022.

The charges are included in the indictments for Jonathan Eugene Meadows, 41, 816 Queens St.; Darrius Lamont Stamps, 38, 2622 Pearl St.; and Deandre Kendall Royal, 40, 2105 Frederick St.

The three men are accused of setting fire to a piece of a mattress and some paper, then melting a plastic dinner plate on top of it, creating more smoke. The inmates were then able to arc two electrical wires together to create enough sparks to ignite the combustible materials. The guards were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured.

The inmates had vandalized their cell and a small fire had been set in a common dining area.

Stamps was in jail at the time for uttering a forgery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Royal was being held on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Meadows had been arrested on a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Mother, boyfriend charged with first-degree murder in death of 3-year-old

Warren County needs Poll Managers for Primaries

Missing toddler found dead in Warren County

Flaggs: Washington, D.C. trip successful for Vicksburg

Print Article