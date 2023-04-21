Warren County Grand Jury: Pair indicted in March 2022 stabbing death Published 4:06 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

A man and a woman have been indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the March 2022 stabbing death of Lois Gaskin, 45.

The March session of the grand jury handed down the indictments on Taree Cornelius Johnson, 32, 40 Kings Drive Apt. B, and Jessica Re’Sha Miller, 29, 130 Kings Drive Apt. D.

According to Vicksburg police reports, Lois Gaskin, 45, died from her wounds in the emergency room at Merit Health River Region.

Email newsletter signup

The incident occurred at approximately 11:41 p.m. on March 10, 2022. Officers responding to the disturbance call arrived to find two people, a man and a woman, with stab wounds and were told a third person with more serious wounds left the area in a private vehicle.

The officers found Gaskin in the hospital emergency room.

In another case, three Vicksburg men are charged with arson and felony malicious mischief. They are accused of starting a fire in the Warren County Jail and vandalizing their cell on Sept. 24, 2022.

The charges are included in the indictments for Jonathan Eugene Meadows, 41, 816 Queens St.; Darrius Lamont Stamps, 38, 2622 Pearl St.; and Deandre Kendall Royal, 40, 2105 Frederick St.

The three men are accused of setting fire to a piece of a mattress and some paper, then melting a plastic dinner plate on top of it, creating more smoke. The inmates were then able to arc two electrical wires together to create enough sparks to ignite the combustible materials. The guards were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured.

The inmates had vandalized their cell and a small fire had been set in a common dining area.

Stamps was in jail at the time for uttering a forgery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Royal was being held on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Meadows had been arrested on a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation.