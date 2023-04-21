Warren County needs Poll Managers for Primaries Published 3:47 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Warren County is in need of Poll Managers for the Aug. 8 Primary Elections.

The minimum requirements are that the worker is a registered voter in Warren County and 18 years or older. They must also complete a minimum of 4 hours of training annually.

The work day is from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. This is a paid position.

Cell phone use is prohibited while working. Workers cannot support any candidate or political party in any manner.

Here is the link for the online application:

https://co.warren.ms.us/poll-managers-needed/