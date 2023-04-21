Warren County needs Poll Managers for Primaries

Published 3:47 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Voters cast their ballots at Porter's Chapel United Methodist Church on Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Walter Frazier)

Warren County is in need of Poll Managers for the Aug. 8 Primary Elections.

The minimum requirements are that the worker is a registered voter in Warren County and 18 years or older. They must also complete a minimum of 4 hours of training annually.

The work day is from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. This is a paid position.

Cell phone use is prohibited while working. Workers cannot support any candidate or political party in any manner.

Here is the link for the online application:

https://co.warren.ms.us/poll-managers-needed/

