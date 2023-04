Who’s Hot Published 8:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Vicksburg High track athlete Koury Vample won the boys’ 110 and 300 meter hurdles at the MHSAA Division 4-5A meet on Monday in Jackson.

Vample won the 110 meters with a time of 14.91 seconds, and the 300 in 40.20 seconds, and advanced to the next round of the postseason in both events.

Vample and the Gators will compete in the Region 2-5A meet Monday at 11 a.m. on their home track at Vicksburg High School.