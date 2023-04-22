Coastal Carolina continues offensive onslaught against Southern Miss

Published 9:22 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Southern Miss pitcher Chase Adams walks off the mound Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Adams and four other USM pitchers combined to walk 10 batters and hit four in a 20-7 loss to the Chanticleers. (Southern Miss Athletics)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Southern Miss is not having a grand time on the Grand Strand.

Seven Coastal Carolina players had at least two RBIs, and the Chanticleers continued their offensive onslaught against Southern Miss by beating the Golden Eagles 20-7 on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina (26-11, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference) has scored 35 runs in winning the first two games of the three-game series. The finale is Sunday at noon and will stream on ESPN+.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Nick Lucky homered during a five-run first inning on Saturday, and Coastal Carolina added another eight runs in the second.

Coastal sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning, but only had two hits — a leadoff single by Payton Eeles and a two-run single by Orlando Pena. There were three hit batters and six walks, and Southern Miss used three pitchers in the nightmarish inning.

Southern Miss starter Billy Oldham allowed 10 runs in one inning-plus. Five pitchers combined to walk 10 batters and hit four in the game. That came after the staff walked nine batters in the opener on Friday.

Zack Beach hit a grand slam for Coastal in the sixth inning and finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Pena also homered and was 2-for-4 with thre RBIs and three runs scored.

Slade Wilks and Matthew Etzel each had three hits and scored a run for Southern Miss (22-15, 10-7). Carson Paetow went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Christopher Sargent drove in two runs.

More Sports

Jenkins leads WC’s shot put sweep at Region 3-6A track meet

Lady Vikes drop Game 2 in extra innings, face decisive Game 3 Monday at home

Mississippi State holds off Auburn for a wild win

Top-ranked Tigers rough up Rebels and spoil Elliott’s return

Print Article