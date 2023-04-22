Coastal Carolina continues offensive onslaught against Southern Miss Published 9:22 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Southern Miss is not having a grand time on the Grand Strand.

Seven Coastal Carolina players had at least two RBIs, and the Chanticleers continued their offensive onslaught against Southern Miss by beating the Golden Eagles 20-7 on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina (26-11, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference) has scored 35 runs in winning the first two games of the three-game series. The finale is Sunday at noon and will stream on ESPN+.

Nick Lucky homered during a five-run first inning on Saturday, and Coastal Carolina added another eight runs in the second.

Coastal sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning, but only had two hits — a leadoff single by Payton Eeles and a two-run single by Orlando Pena. There were three hit batters and six walks, and Southern Miss used three pitchers in the nightmarish inning.

Southern Miss starter Billy Oldham allowed 10 runs in one inning-plus. Five pitchers combined to walk 10 batters and hit four in the game. That came after the staff walked nine batters in the opener on Friday.

Zack Beach hit a grand slam for Coastal in the sixth inning and finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Pena also homered and was 2-for-4 with thre RBIs and three runs scored.

Slade Wilks and Matthew Etzel each had three hits and scored a run for Southern Miss (22-15, 10-7). Carson Paetow went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Christopher Sargent drove in two runs.