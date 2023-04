ERDC FUN FACT: ERDC Does Outreach Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

Did you know?

ERDC is heavily involved in educational outreach. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs feature ERDC scientists, engineers and other professionals as mentors. In 2022, ERDC had more than 100 volunteers who clocked more than 17,000 hours of student outreach time.

